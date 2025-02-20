BRIELLE — The Woman’s Club of Brielle will host its second annual Women’s Leadership Conference on March 22 at the Brielle Public Library with the topic of: “Exploring the Possibilities, For Life, Community & Relationships.”

All attendees will receive a journal and be eligible in a drawing for door prizes donated by Salon Kokopelli and Rella’s Italian Tavern.

The day will begin at 10:15 a.m. with a message from Corrine McCann Trainor, partner at Fox Rothschild, Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, Jersey Shore Women’s Conference Chair and Brielle Planning Board Chair.

Also speaking will be Rosina Racioppi, president and chief executive officer of WOMEN Unlimited, Inc., in Manhattan, an organization that partners with Fortune 100 companies to cultivate talent, and she is active in The Woman’s Club of Brielle as co-chair of the Evening Group committee.

Danielle Heuer, a facilitator, coach, author and communications director, will also be speaking.

According to the club, all three speakers will be sharing insights and wisdom during the conference.

Patricia Nolan, membership chair of the Evening Group for The Woman’s Club of Brielle, said, “I’m excited about the event and we may have someone from the state level come.”

Tickets for the event will cost $30 and all funds raised will go toward a college scholarship that the club will be giving out in late spring.

