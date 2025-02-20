WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education met Tuesday, discussing the 7 Mindsets wellness program, recent student safety incidents and mid-year district-wide goals.

Tiffany Steiner, wellness director for 7 Mindsets and director of intervention services and student wellness for Wall public schools, and Cailyn Gilvary, district leader for 7 Mindsets and social worker on the Wall Intermediate School Child Study Team, updated the district about the program.

Steiner said that since November, the monthly “mindsets” that have been taught and worked through by students include “Passion First, We Are Connected, 100 Percent Accountable and Attitude of Gratitude.”

“With each mindset, it’s always our goal to have fidelity in instruction and really teach all of the components,” Steiner said. “We also weave in some ingenuity with some extension activities. We have the Sheer Incorporated Wellness Webinars and have added Mindset Mentors into the instructional model.”

Steiner said that the Wellness Webinars are a technology-infused experience using platforms like Google Meet, where students meet as a class online, reinforcing digital citizenship and etiquette skills.

“Our Mindset Mentors are students who were selected by peers to be leaders of our Wellness Webinars,” Steiner said. “It’s a great opportunity for grades three to five to begin to get involved in student leadership.”

Steiner said the 7 Mindsets team has gotten more involved with the community in recent months.

