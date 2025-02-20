LAVALLETTE — After working under the terms of their old contract for nearly eight months amid negotiations with the board of education, Lavallette Elementary School teachers have a new contract for 2024-2027.

The negotiated teachers’ contract for July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2027 was unanimously approved by the Lavallette Board of Education (BOE) following an executive session at its Wednesday, Feb. 19 meeting. The approval comes after months of unsuccessful negotiations between the BOE and the Lavallette Education Association (LEA), the union representing the school’s teachers.

Two main sticking points that arose during negotiations were the yearly salary increase for teachers as well as the number of after-school meetings teachers would be required to attend. Superintendent Lisa Gleason told The Ocean Star Thursday morning that the agreement included a 3.7% salary increase and 20 after-school professional development meetings for staff annually.

“The board of education is pleased to have reached a fair and collaborative agreement with the Lavallette Education Association that values the dedication of our teachers, while ensuring stability for our school and students,” said Gleason. “This contract reflects this board’s commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a positive work environment and maintaining excellence in education for our community.”

“On behalf of the Lavallette Education Association we would like to thank the board of education for their time and effort to assure a fair and equitable contract agreement,” said LEA President Lisa Zurichin in a statement Thursday morning. “We would also like to thank all the parents, families, neighbors, friends, taxpayers and education professionals, for your support and encouragement. We are proud to be a part of such an amazing family community.”

