BELMAR — The Belmar Arts Center (BAC) will host its First Annual Student Juried Art Show, showcasing young and emerging artists in the community aged 14 to 18. Submissions are currently open.

The art show exhibition will be on display starting next month from March 18 through April 5 and will hold an opening reception on Saturday, March 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the BAC, located at 608 River Road.

“We’re thrilled to launch the First Annual Juried Student Art Show, celebrating the creativity and talent of high school students in our surrounding communities,” said Chairperson Wendy Green. “This exhibition is an exciting new opportunity for young artists to showcase their work in a professional gallery setting, gain recognition and connect with fellow creatives during the opening for the show on Saturday, March 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.”

This will be the first annual juried art show for young creators at the BAC. According to Green, the inspiration for the new exhibition came from “our commitment to supporting young artists and giving them a platform to share their creative voices and inviting new artists into our creative circle.”

“We’ve wanted to create an opportunity for high school students to experience a professional exhibition process – from submitting their work to being juried and displayed in a gallery setting,” she said. “We hope this show encourages artistic growth, builds confidence and fosters connections among students who share a passion for the arts.”

“At Belmar Art Center, we want to start fostering the next generation of artists and we can’t wait to see the incredible pieces these students submit to the show,” Green said.

ENTRY INFORMATION

The art show is open to young artists aged 14 to 18 and permits paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media or sculpture pieces. A maximum of three works may be submitted per artist.

Digital submissions for the art show are due by Wednesday, March 12 at midnight. Drop off submissions will take place on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Art pickup following the exhibition will take place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

While ribbons will be awarded to first, second and third place winners in recognition of outstanding work, Green said “the real prize is the opportunity for students to showcase their art in a gallery setting, gain exposure and be part of a juried exhibition. We want every participant to feel proud of their artistic achievement and inspired to continue creating.”

“The focus of this show is on celebrating student creativity and providing a professional exhibition experience,” Green said.

Entry form, digital submissions and more information can be found online at belmararts.org/2025-student-juried-show.html.

