Paul Francis Eichmann, 72, of Manasquan, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, surrounded by his daughters.



Paul is survived by his two loving daughters, Veronica Eichmann Bernholz (32) and Samantha Eichmann (31); his son-in-law, Morgan Bernholz; his grandson, Jackson Joseph Bernholz; his future son-in-law, Harrison Kugler; his cousins, Wendi Fretz and Greg