BAY HEAD — One area in Bay Head has been rezoned under a new tax map approved by the mayor and council.

At the most recent meeting on Feb. 3, the mayor and council unanimously adopted an ordinance approving the tax maps for Bay Head, with only one location being rezoned.

The area that was rezoned was part of the Bay Head Yacht Club, where a portion of the property was zoned as residential.

Jean Cipriani, borough attorney, explained to The Ocean Star, “This is the same ordinance that was introduced back in October. It had to do with the yacht club. There was a portion of the yacht club property that was not zoned as part of the marina zone, which most of the yacht club is in. It was part of a lot that was inadvertently left in the residential zone.”

She added, “The primary change is just making sure all of the yacht club property is in the marine zone.”

This ordinance had been introduced in October, but due to a notification issue, it had to be reintroduced last month.

