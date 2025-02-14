LAVALLETTE — Lavalletters saw some doo-wop, rock and folk music action Saturday, when singer and presenter Phil Bruschi brought his program “One-Hit Wonders of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s” to the Upper Shores Branch of Ocean County Library.

Growing up in the 1950s as a lover of doo-wop, Bruschi said that he was aware of quite a few one-hit wonder acts from that era.

“Being 76, I was on the end of doo-wop in the ‘50s. I like doo-wop a great deal; in fact, I have two programs on that subject matter,” he said. “I like doo-wop because I love singing harmony.”

“The Penguins were a group from Los Angeles,” he said. “Most had started in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, but there were some doo-wop groups out on the West Coast, and this group had their big hit with ‘Earth Angel.’”

Other examples, he said, of ‘50s one-hit wonders, included “Daddy’s Home” by Shep & The Limelites and “Sea of Love” by Phil Phillips & The Twilights. The original recording of “Sea of Love” was used in the 1989 Al Pacino film of the same name, and a 2000 cover by singer-songwriter Cat Power was used in the film “Juno” in 2007.

Bruschi also told The Ocean Star about the subjective nature of the term “one-hit wonder;” while he uses the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40 as a reference point, he said that many of the “one-hit wonders” on the American charts gained respectable popularity elsewhere.

“Those were the parameters that I used, but the interesting thing about this business — the recording business — is that you could be more than a one-hit wonder in other countries and still have only one Top 40 hit here in the United States,” he said. “There are plenty of people, like Bruce Channel; he had a pretty big song here called ‘Hey! Baby.’ That was in the ‘60s.”

“He was born here in the United States, but he had more hits across the sea — he was bigger over in Europe,” he said.

Aside from King Harvest, Bruschi also spoke about other soft rock artists who made their mark in the culture in the ‘70s, like David Soul with “Don’t Give Up on Us” and Stealers Wheel with “Stuck in the Middle with You,” noting that some artists who had only one hit with a group may have gone on to greater success as a solo act, like Stealers Wheel’s Gerry Rafferty.

“Gerry Rafferty was with a group called the Stealers Wheel when they had a one-hit record called ‘Stuck in the Middle with You,’” he said. “Then, they broke up and Gerry Rafferty had a very successful solo career with songs like ‘Baker Street,’ ‘Right Down the Line’ and several others.”

