LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Elementary School will be holding its annual Kindergarten Round-Up next month, setting the stage for next year’s youngest students to join the school community.

The registration event will be held on Thursday, March 6. Parents or guardians can schedule a time to drop off completed registration forms by calling the Lavallette Elementary School front office at 732-793-7722 Ext 200.

Kindergarten registration forms are now available on the school’s website at lavallettek12.org/article/1980539.

To be registered, children must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2025.

“Please bring your child’s official raised seal birth certificate, proof of residency (rental receipt, lease or tax bill), along with proof of immunizations and a physical examination within the last year,” the school said in a news release. “A limited number of tuition positions may be available.”

Required immunizations are: four DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), three polio, three hepatitis B vaccines and two MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and varicella, with one dose having been given on or after the first birthday. The last DTaP and polio immunizations must be given after the age of four.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.