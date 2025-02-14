POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council introduced an ordinance to set planning standards for artificial turf at its Feb. 4 meeting.

Currently, there is no definition of “artificial turf” — sometimes known by the commercial name AstroTurf — within Point Beach’s borough code. The ordinance would amend the borough’s code to both define the term “artificial turf” as well as stipulating how it would factor into planning and code enforcement contexts.

According to the ordinance’s text, “artificial turf” would be defined as “any of various synthetic, carpet-like materials made to resemble turf or grass and used as a substitute for grass or other natural substances as a lawn, or other similar applications.”

The amendment would also change the definition of “impervious coverage” for the purposes of floodplain management and planning calculations, adding that artificial turf would be calculated at “100% impervious.”

Impervious coverage refers to the percentage of ground cover on a property which “resist(s) water infiltration;” in essence, it is the area which is covered by surfaces through which water cannot drain.

The ordinance was introduced in a 5-0 vote by the council. Councilwoman Caryn Byrnes was not present at the Feb. 4 meeting. A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the council meeting on Feb. 18.

