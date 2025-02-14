BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council adopted an ordinance to establish fees for use of municipal electric vehicle charging stations at its Tuesday, Feb. 11, meeting.

Currently, the township has electric vehicle charging stations at both Windward Beach Park at 265 Princeton Ave. and at the Drum Point Sports Complex on Brick Boulevard.

The ordinance says that owners and operators will be charged a rate per hour in accordance with the rate schedule approved by the township. Rates will be set at a range of 17 to 38 cents per kWh (kilowatthour).

The township council voted to adopt the ordinance with a vote of 6 to 0. Councilman Perry Albanese was not present at the meeting.

During the public hearing of the ordinance adoption process, no members of the public spoke.

According to the ordinance, rates established by the township will be in addition to any applicable state or federal EV surcharge or tax, which will be collected by the township.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.