SPRING LAKE — Scott McMurray, chairman of the Spring Lake Shade Tree Committee, gave an update to the progress made last year, in addition to the committee’s upcoming plans at the council’s meeting Tuesday night.

The statistics come from two reports made by the committee annually – the New Jersey Urban and Community Forestry Accomplishment Report and Tree City USA, submitted to the federal government.

“We have to make both of those. We have to be in good standing at the federal and state levels to be eligible for grants moving forward, so this is always going to be a priority for us,” said McMurray, adding that both the reports are “out the door.”

As of now, the Shade Tree Committee is applying for a $20,000 grant through the New Jersey Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, McMurray said, where $15,000 of that would fund the commission’s first-ever professional tree inventory services around the borough.

In 2017 and 2018, inventory data was collected by two staffers after hours, but for this, McMurray said, the state requires the commission to utilize a professional arborist to be eligible for the grant monies.

The work would be done by a licensed forester and tree expert, Bill Brash of Shelterwood Forest Managers LLC, who McMurray described as, “one of the best in the state,” also having familiarity with the borough.

“We are confident we are going to get that grant,” he said, which is to be submitted sometime this week. “We hope to start using Bill (Brash) to do the inventory as early as leaf emergence, probably in March, and get that done over the next couple of months.”

“That will give us a really good statistical database to work with in years going forward, to prepare us for the next five-year application we have to fill out with the state for managing our tree resources – the shade tree canopy,” McMurray said, which refers to an area of town that is shaded by trees.

