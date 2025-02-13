AVON-BY-THE-SEA — During its meeting on Monday, the Avon Board of Commissioners agreed to launch the borough’s new Downtown Beautification Committee with a goal of making improvements to the downtown Main Street corridor prior to the replacement of the upcoming Route 71/Main Street bridge.

Mayor Edward Bonanno said, “We are looking forward to getting ideas from the committee and the public for enhancing our downtown for our businesses and community.”

“With the closure of the Main Street bridge in 2028, we want to look into improvements that we can implement before the closure and take advantage of the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) offers to assist us in supporting our downtown area,” he added.

The committee is a 12-month pilot program, and can be renewed for another period of time.

“Right now, it will be a pilot program to give the board of commissioners proposals we can consider now that could be put in place in advance of the bridge closure,” said the mayor.

The committee will consist of 12 members who are residents of Avon or owners and/or operators of a borough business, and who will be appointed by the mayor to serve a one-year term.

Volunteers who want to join the committee can email Borough Clerk Anna Bongiorno at bongiorno@avonbytheseanj.com, Mayor Edward Bonanno at ebonanno@avonbytheseanj.com, or contact borough hall at 732-502-4510.

Mayor Bonanno said that even if an interested person does not get selected to serve on the committee, they may assist in other capacities.

