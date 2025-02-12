On Friday, Feb. 7, CentraState Healthcare Foundation hosted its 63rd Annual Celebration Ball – A Night on the Red Carpet. Over $290,000 was raised to support programs and services offered at CentraState Medical Center.

The event recognized honorees Dr. John & Ms. Jane DeTullio as Distinguished Ambassadors, Valerie Mac Phee & CentraState Associate Auxiliaries as Legacy of Service, and Wm. Blanchard & Co. as Community Partner.

The DeTullios have resided in Monmouth County since 1987, moving here in preparation for Dr. DeTullio to continue his career in Internal, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. For over 37 years, Dr. DeTullio and Jane have served in various capacities as trustees, committee members and in leadership positions with CentraState Healthcare System and CentraState Healthcare Foundation

Wm. Blanchard Co. is one of the oldest continuously operated privately held construction companies in the nation and has managed over 100 individual projects for CentraState Medical Center, including the most recent Robertshaw Cardiovascular Center expansion, Hersh Pediatric Center renovation and main lobby renovation.

CentraState Associated Auxiliaries was formed by Mrs. Bertha Miller and Mrs. Marion Freedman in 1965 with the primary goal of raising funds to build a local hospital. In 2025, the Auxiliaries will be celebrating 60 years of supporting CentraState and over $4 million raised by their efforts. Mrs. Mac Phee is the current CentraState Associated Auxiliaries President and has served on many boards and committees for CentraState since first joining in 1965.

Over 300 attended this year’s event which we hosted at South Gate Manor in Freehold. Guests enjoyed walking down the red carpet, having their photo taken by the paparazzi and seeing star sponsors on the walk of fame. The music during cocktail hour was performed by Joey Preziosi. After listening to honoree presentations made by Thomas Scott, CentraState Healthcare System President & CEO and Dan Jackson, CentraState Healthcare Foundation Board Vice Chair, guests danced the night away to music provided by Elite Entertainment and bid on auction items donated by committee members and local businesses. Diamond Sponsor Atlantic Health System and Gold Sponsor UMH Properties were also recognized as the top supporters for the evening.

ABOUT CENTRASTATE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

CentraState Healthcare System, a partner of Atlantic Health System, is a fully accredited, not-for-profit, community-based health system that provides comprehensive health services in the central New Jersey region. In addition to offering a full range of leading-edge diagnostic and treatment options, CentraState serves as a valuable health partner focused on the latest ways to prevent disease, promote healthy behaviors, and help people of all age’s live life well. Based in Freehold, CentraState is comprised of a 284-bed acute-care hospital, a vibrant health and wellness campus, three award-winning senior living communities, a charitable foundation, and four convenient satellite health pavilions. The system also offers a family medicine residency and geriatric fellowship training program in affiliation with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Among its many honors and accreditations, CentraState is one of less than two percent of hospitals nationwide to earn Magnet® designation for nursing excellence four times. To learn more, visit centrastate.com.

ABOUT THE CENTRASTATE HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION

CentraState Healthcare Foundation’s mission is to inspire broad based community philanthropic support for advancing exceptional healthcare at the CentraState Healthcare System.