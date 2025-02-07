POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The students, faculty and staff of St. Peter School recognized Catholic Schools Week last week, hosting several days of fun and educational activities for the school community.

In keeping with National Catholic Schools Week’s theme, “United in Faith and Community,” the students got to meet-and-greet their local officials and department heads, including the mayor, council members and members of the first aid squad.

“Catholic Schools Week at St. Peter School was a big event, starting with a student mass, open house and basketball games that highlighted the eighth-grade athletes,” said Sabrina Bezerra, director of admissions for St. Peter. “The school and gym were filled with new families and fans. On Jan. 27, the community was celebrated with visits from local leaders…The student council also posed for a photo with the town council in the school lobby.”

Another focus of the week was on science, technology and mathematics. This was done in honor of the late Carlo Acutis, a web designer who was credited with documenting miracles in an online repository. Acutis, who died in 2006 at age 15, is on track to become the first millennial Catholic saint after his upcoming canonization in April.

“On Thursday, Jan. 30, St. Peter School in celebration of Catholic Schools Week hosted a unique scavenger hunt led by Mrs. Shannon Hunnewell, with the support of the school’s Catholic School Committee,” Bezerra said. “The event was designed to engage students in a deeper understanding of their faith, with a special focus on Carlo Acutis, the first young saint of the millennium.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.