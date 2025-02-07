POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough High School senior Thomas Turner was recently awarded a $1,000 grant by Formidable Fellowship to support his newly formed business, called Tommy’s Mobile Detailing.

Thomas, 18, told The Ocean Star that the business is simply car detailing, which he described as deep cleaning both the inside and outside of the car to make it to the state it would be in if it had just left the dealership.

What makes his business unique is that it is mobile – he goes to the car rather than the client bringing the car to him.

The idea began last August. Previously, he always wanted to start a small business, but never knew exactly what kind.

“I then got my first car when I was 17, a Hyundai Tucson, and I was obsessed with keeping everything clean and not having food or anything in the car that would make it dirty…from that it just popped into my head that I could do that as a business,” he said.

It made “so much more sense in my head to do it as a mobile service. For a local town in Ocean or Monmouth County, it just makes sense to make it mobile,” said Thomas. “It’s just convenient.”

Since Thomas started the business last summer, he has earned over $3,300 from car detailing alone. The cost per car varies, he said, but typically he charges $240 for a mid-sized car, inside and outside.

The summer and fall seasons were the busiest, with dozens of residents reaching out to get their calls detailed. He posts many before-and-after photos on his TikTok and Instagram pages.

“I definitely found a lot of customers, with a lot of repeat customers coming back, too,” he said. He said business has slowed down due to the cold weather and the fact he is a full-time student.

Nonetheless, Thomas was recognized by Formidable Fellowship, a nonprofit group of successful entrepreneurs and investors who want to spark the next wave of young entrepreneurs by giving students $1,000 grants for them to invest into their businesses.

