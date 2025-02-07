BAY HEAD — Students of Bay Head School made a change all last week as their annual coin drive, hosted by the student council, concluded.

Each year, the Bay Head Student Council, under the guidance of science teacher Lauren Galarza, organizes a week-long coin drive, when each class works to raise the most money for a charity of its choosing.

Galarza told The Ocean Star, “Each year, the student council votes on an organization to raise money for our annual coin drive. We always hold it in January because it kicks off the year with a fun way to raise money, as the students love dressing up for ‘SPIRIT’ week. We then end it with a wholescale pep rally, where the students engage in relay races like hula-hooping over each person or an obstacle course.”

This year, the students raised $1,035 through coins and small bills, with one class, or rather two, raising the most cumulatively. These classes were June Monticello’s and Elizabeth Fallivene’s first- and second-graders.

Monticello told The Ocean Star, “When the coin challenge started I spent time explaining to the class that the money was being donated to an important and special cause that would benefit other children. The students were super excited to bring their change in each day last week and knew that whether they won the contest or not, they were being very generous and helpful to others. When they learned that they won, they were surprised and very excited. I’m proud of the kids for winning this contest, especially because it involves helping others.”

This year, the drive will benefit the Bag Buddies Foundation, honoring Navy Capt. John “Bag” Hefti’s legacy through academic scholarships and support of local youth sports.

