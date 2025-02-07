LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Borough Council Monday passed a resolution authorizing Van Cleef Engineering to apply for a federal grant which could provide up to $35,000 for accessibility improvements to several beach entrances in the borough.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is part of a program by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which “may address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance, etc.,” according to the HUD website.

According to the Associated Press, on Jan. 28 President Donald Trump’s budget office released a directive freezing the disbursement of federal funds, including grants like the CDBG. Last Wednesday, Jan. 29, following a federal judge’s order, the memo was rescinded.

Councilman Dave Finter introduced the public hearing, and said that the grant would be sought for its maximum allocation, which is $35,000.

“We’re applying for a Community Development Block Grant for the maximum amount, which is $35,000,” said Finter. “The CDBG is to be used for access to beaches, parking, playgrounds and things like that.”

During the public hearing, Judith Leblein Josephs, a resident of Lavallette and member of the borough’s advisory and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) committees, explained what the grant money would be used for, should it be awarded.

“The request that’s coming from the borough this year will be dedicated to trying to complete the four ADA-compliant entrances to the beach so that all four of those beach entrances will be fully accessible, with a hard mat,” said Leblein Josephs, referring to mobility mats which allow people with disabilities to walk more easily on the beach and up the ramps.

The council voted 4-0 to authorize Van Cleef Engineering, the borough engineering firm, to apply for the CDBG in the amount of $35,000. Mayor Walter LaCicero, Council President Anita Zalom and Councilman Jim Borowski were not present at Monday’s meeting, which was presided over by Councilman Robert Lamb in the mayor’s absence.

