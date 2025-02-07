POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A planned public hearing and adoption vote on a proposed ordinance setting construction time rules was pulled from Tuesday’s council meeting agenda following public pushback.

The pulled ordinance would have placed a moratorium on all construction on Sundays, as well as prohibiting exterior construction east of Ocean Avenue during the summer tourism season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Mayor Doug Vitale gave his thoughts on the issue and then opened the floor for council members and the public to weigh in.

“I urge everybody to speak your opinions; let’s talk this through,” he said. “There was a lot of feedback on social media about that; I received two resident calls and there were over 100 comments on social media…I think the way the ordinance was written was to protect and use for enforcement. We talked about power tools and things that you couldn’t do on a Sunday.”

The mayor also said that, in reworking the ordinance, he hopes to “align” the prohibited times in the construction ordinance with police noise regulations. He said that his preference, in light of the feedback received from the public, would be to regulate commercial construction rather than placing a blanket ban.

“(The police) did get some calls this morning at 7:30 a.m. that there was construction work going on, and that’s way too early,” he said. “My thought is: no commercial construction from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Monday, and no commercial construction — I would say — Memorial Day weekend (or) July 1 to the Tuesday after Labor Day east of Ocean Avenue.”

Councilman David Betten said that he feels “geographic limitations” would be unfair, but also that a borough-wide commercial construction ban would be excessively stringent.

“I’m not a fan of geographic limitations,” he said. “I don’t think that somebody on the east side of Ocean Avenue should not be allowed to work when someone on Randall (Avenue) can do all the work they want and people on the boardwalk are still going to hear it.”

Councilwoman Arlene Testa said that nearby towns’ ordinances regulating construction are less restrictive than even the removed amendment.

“I believe that other towns have a lot of ridiculous restrictions,” she said.

Council President Mike Ramos weighed in by saying, “I think what started a lot of the steamroll on Facebook was ‘east of Ocean Avenue.’ A lot of people read that as ‘east of the tracks,’ and that’s not the case. For those areas, my personal opinion is that I think the most intrusive things that go on in construction for new homes are the foundations; whether they’re being dug or they’re driving pilings.”

“Those big portions of construction should be limited to some degree in that area, because I know one of the biggest issues a lot of people had was the fact that those machines, those cranes and the driving of pilings is very intrusive to that area — especially in an area where the homes are right on top of each other,” Ramos said.

Councilman Art Gant also factored in the consideration of weather, which often causes delays in commercial construction, in determining the way to handle limitations.

“None of us up here are factoring in the weather,” said Gant. “In construction, you could get something done, then it rains for a week, and then all of a sudden we shut everybody down; then your house gets destroyed from the next two months before they can start closing your house again…If we want to shut it down Saturday and Sunday, I’m in total agreement with that…Completely shutting it down and not factoring weather for construction? I don’t think that’s a smart move.”

Ramos clarified the intent of the council in introducing the original amendment, saying, “There was never any intent by the council or anybody to restrict residents from powerwashing their homes, using their power tools or saws; residents can do whatever they want. This council understands that the expectation is that you be a good neighbor and that you do good things in the time that’s allotted…That’s not something we can police.”

