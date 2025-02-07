MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents and visitors to Main Street ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 8 to participate in an activity that will award six local restaurant gift certificates.

The Valentine’s Open House invites the public to visit Main Street between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Participants wishing to enter the running for the raffle prizes by strolling throughout Main Street, and join the challenge by collecting a single passport from one of the participating stores.

Once collecting a passport, participants will have to visit participating stores listed on the passport and collect a sticky heart at each participating business location.

Participants are invited to stroll around Manasquan’s downtown by visiting a handful of the 30 participating businesses in town.

At the end of the afternoon, players can leave their passports with any of the participating businesses, where they will be entered to win six gift certificates. There will be gift certificates from the Committed Pig, Squan Tavern and two certificates from both Town Grill and Paramount Diner.

Suzanne DiTulio, executive director of the chamber, said in the quieter and slower months on Main Street it helps to get “feet to the street” with initiatives like the Valentine’s Day Open House.

Participating businesses include Booktowne, Bouquets to Remember, Chantilly, Charlotte West, Committed Pig, Fig, Good Karma, Greater Goods Refillery, House of Style, Jesse, Joe Leone’s Katherine’s, KD Fashions, Koko B, Main Street Gallery, Manasquan Lighting, Mermaid Labs, Mertens Jewelers, New Earth Healing & Gifts, Nocca, Paramount Diner, Quinnderella’s, Red Balloon, Ryan Patrick, Spotted Whale, The Emporium, Town Grill, Violet & Valentine, Weston Galleries, Yellow Daisy and Wonderland & Sea.