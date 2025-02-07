TOMS RIVER — Jared Krysiak, 34, of Brick Township, has been sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison for desecration of human remains, in connection with a series of events that occurred in Toms River and Jackson Township on or about July 3, 2024.

Krysiak had previously submitted a guilty plea before Judge Guy Ryan on Dec. 16, 2024.

On July 5, 2024, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Manchester Township Police Department, and United States Marshals Service, located Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester, at a residence on Ravenwood Drive in Toms River; Johnston was wanted in connection with the murder of Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights, which occurred in Manchester on June 27, 2024.

Upon their arrival at the residence, the Marshals successfully called out three of the occupants, later identified as Krysiak, Danielle Bolstad, 42, of Barnegat, and Jared Palumbo, 36, of Manchester. Johnston and Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights, remained in the residence, however, and it was learned that Johnston was armed.

Negotiators attempted to have Johnston surrender himself peacefully; those attempts were met with negative results. After several hours, Mascarelli exited the residence and was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River to be treated for injuries sustained throughout the standoff.

The residence was subsequently cleared using a drone, and Johnston was located in a bedroom – deceased – with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Pursuant to a court-authorized search warrant, detectives discovered a defaced .22 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun in the residence.

In furtherance of the continuing investigation into the death of Caroleo, detectives discovered evidence that a murder may have been committed at the Ravenwood Drive residence on or about July 3, 2024. To that end, law enforcement came into possession of information indicating that evidence of that murder might be found at a property in Jackson Township.

On July 12, 2024, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau, New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit New, Jersey State Police Forensic Science Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, executed a court-authorized search warrant on the subject property on Toms River Road in Jackson Township.

As a result, detectives discovered numerous body parts in black bags along with additional evidence connected to the murder, including a hatchet.

On July 13, 2024, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a post mortem examination of the body parts, and was able to identify the victim as the owner of the Ravenwood Drive residence, Kerry Rollason, 56.

The Medical Examiner concluded that the cause of Rollason’s death was multiple gunshot wounds in addition to blunt force trauma, and the manner of death to be homicide.

Continuing investigation revealed that Mascarelli conspired with Johnston, and was, in fact, the individual responsible for Mr. Rollason’s death. It was also determined that Mascarelli, Krysiak and Bolstad assisted Johnston with dismembering Rollason’s body, and that Mascarelli, Krysiak, Bolstad, and Palumbo assisted

Johnston in disposing of the body in Jackson Township.

On July 13, 2024. Krysiak was charged with hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains. Originally a fugitive from justice, Krysiak was taken into custody on July 16, 2024 in Marlboro, New Jersey, by Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been lodged since that date.

On October 24, 2024, Krysiak, Bolstad, and Palumbo were indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of hindering apprehension and desecration/disturbing of human remains. On that same date, Mascarelli was likewise indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of Rollason, along with numerous weapons offenses, hindering apprehension, and desecration/disturbing of human remains.

On December 9, 2024, Mascarelli pled guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter before the Judge Ryan, in connection with the death of Mr. Rollason. On January 31, 2025, Judge Ryan sentenced Mascarelli to 25 years New Jersey State Prison. Her sentence is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, meaning that Mascarelli will be required to serve at least 85 percent of her prison sentence before she may be considered for parole eligibility.

On January 13, 2025, Bolstad pled guilty to Desecration of Human Remains, and Palumbo pled guilty to hindering apprehension – both before Judge Ryan. They are scheduled to be sentenced on March 14, 2025.

