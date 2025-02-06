SPRING LAKE — Resident artist John de Poortere’s first solo art show, “Moonracer,” will be showcased by Red Bank’s Monmouth Arts and will be on a month-long display from Friday, Feb. 7, through March 27.

The first day will open with a reception on Friday evening within Count Basie Center for the Arts, at 99 Monmouth St., where guests can view and purchase pieces from the collection. Light refreshments will be offered.

Monmouth Arts is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services that support the practice, presence and influence of the arts and artists throughout Monmouth County.

The center’s yearly membership program offers support to local artists, such as webinars and other programming.

While in search of jobs in the nonprofit sector, de Poortere stumbled upon Monmouth Arts Center and its mission aligned with what he wanted to pursue full-time.

“It’s really nice that they provide that in Monmouth (County),” he said. “There’s not a massive arts community outside of Asbury (Park) and Red Bank unfortunately, but having that as a nonprofit resource is really nice.”

Located in between the Count Basie Theatre and The Vogel concert hall on Monmouth St., Monmouth Arts is a bar-type area that is converted into a rotating gallery and event space for five art shows a year.

Members can apply to use the space, as de Poortere did in December, and he was chosen as the first artist display of the year.

The 30-piece collection, titled “Moonracer,” is named after the ruler of the Island of Misfit Toys from the 1964 animated program “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

“King Moonracer” was a name de Poortere affectionately received from his father throughout high school, for being friends with “pretty much anybody and everybody that I met.”

“It’s kind of how I approach the art style as well,” said de Poortere. “There’s no specific material or medium or end goal, it’s just kind of whatever I’m feeling. But I will say that the common theme throughout the show has been moments of loneliness, or introspection in an increasingly interconnected world, so it’s small moments of just solitude.”

