LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Mayor and Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, held a workshop discussion regarding a proposed ordinance regarding 5G cell towers.

The 29-page proposed ordinance would establish the procedures and standards regarding deployment of small wireless facilities in the public rights-of-way, establishing more municipal control with cell providers looking to install new poles within the borough.

“Basically, in a nutshell, what this ordinance allows us to do…it gives the town a little bit more control over wireless companies coming into town and wanting to run service through our town,” Mayor Kevin Higgins said.

The mayor said that the ordinance is a topic that the borough council has been “kicking around” in the wake of nearby towns establishing their own 5G regulations. The ordinance would amend the municipal code to address legal and practical issues that arise with multiple small wireless facilities and smart pole installations.

Attorney Sarah Fitzpatrick, who was filling in for Borough Attorney Marguerite Schaffer, said that “the idea is to exercise as much control as possible so that (carriers) don’t have free range.”

“If we don’t have something like this, the lack of control we have is what the poles look like, how many poles go up – each one of these poles, you can hold up to three or four different wireless carriers,” Mayor Higgins said. “If we don’t have this ordinance in place, then you could have four different poles for four different carriers all right next to each other throughout the town.”

The draft ordinance is a draft agreement between the municipality and any carrier that would want to use the public right-of-way, the mayor said.

