WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Planning Board again carried El Ventures at Wall LLC’s application for 194 age-restricted townhomes at 2854 18th Ave. to March 3 this week, after garage space, building materials, sidewalks and water concerns came up in over two hours of discussion.

Jason Tuvel, Esq., of Prime Tuvel & Miceli LLC and attorney for the applicant, led the application testimony. Among the issues leading to the carrying of the application were concerns on garage space, unsatisfactory building materials, sidewalks, main driveways and water drainage. The application has been ongoing since its first hearing in August 2024, with letters sent to the applicant after each hearing detailing recommended changes to the application by Board Planner Scott Taylor and Board Engineer Raymond Savacool.

Garage space

Mitch Newman, vice president of Lennar, a joint venture member of El Ventures at Wall, LLC and homebuilder on the application, testified on details such as what the homeowner’s association (HOA) of the property would be responsible for, as well as detailed some architectural aspects of the site plan.

