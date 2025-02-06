BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Borough Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and provided clarity into the next steps of the ill-fated church at 319 LaReine Ave., and the historic artifacts that currently lie within.

After hosting an open public hearing for the demolition of the church property in December, the council passed a resolution Tuesday night that rejected all submitted bids due to the lack of a grading plan in the demolition application accepted by the borough’s Land Use Board.

Councilman Paul Nowicki told the audience, “Looking through those documents, and looking at feedback from the public, with concerns over the grading…the Land Use Board did not require a grading plan to be submitted to set the elevation of each lot, as well as other items in the bid documents, we’re looking to reject those bids and readvertise it.”

Nowicki said the borough is retaining the borough engineering firm CME Associates to facilitate the demolition contract moving forward. The resolution, which was unanimously passed by the council, authorized the readvertisement of the revised bid specifications requiring the post-demolition grading of the 319 LaReine property.

On Tuesday, Council President Jane DeNoble discussed the disposition of the many historic artifacts within the church and clarified the borough’s current plan by citing a state statute, which read, “the governing body may authorize by public auction the sale of its personal property not needed for public use.”

Additionally, DeNoble invited the Bradley Beach Historical Society to remove several artifacts from the borough-owned church property ahead of the demolition.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Historical Society President Paul Neshamkin called for a re-inventory of the artifacts within the church calling the original inventory “a pick and choose” that “was not an accurate one.”

The council invited Neshamkin to assist in leading a new inventory of the artifacts within the church.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.