MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Borough Council met on Feb. 3 and honored the Manasquan First Aid Squad with a proclamation, before awarding a license for concessions at the Sea Watch Pavilion and introducing three bond ordinances for capital improvement projects.

With several members of the squad in attendance, Mayor Mike Mangan read the proclamation that detailed the history of services provided by the First Aid Squad, an all-volunteer organization that has provided safeguarding services for residents of Manasquan and the local area since 1929.

The proclamation read, “The hallmark of that great service over the years has been its dedication to responding to medical emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The first aid squad has also been a stalwart in its reliability as a stand-by emergency medical response presence at football games, other sporting and recreation events, charity runs and walks in town and more.”The proclamation further commended the members of the Manasquan First Aid Squad that remain up to date with standards for certifications and training, stating the squad “continues to maintain a properly trained and highly dedicated staff to continue to meet its charter.”

SEA WATCH CONCESSION AWARDED

Following the proclamation the council unanimously passed the consent agenda, which featured a resolution that awarded a lease contract for the concession and sundry store at the Sea Watch Pavilion, located at 95 Beachfront.

The resolution awarded Frank’s Kickass Eats, LLC, owned by Frank Valgenti of Manasquan. The concessions lease will commence operations on April 1 and will be eligible to operate through Dec. 31, according to Borough Administrator Tom Flarity.

Valgenti’s LLC will be doing business in the pavilion as The Shore Spot, which previously operated in the borough’s Little League complex located between Stockton and Second avenues.

BOND ORDINANCES INTRODUCED

The council introduced three bond ordinances on first reading that would fund improvement projects throughout the borough, utilizing over $2 million in secured grant funding across three projects.

The first ordinance introduced would bond funds for the improvement of the Stockton Lake Bulkhead and park improvement. Of the $3,275,000 project, the borough is utilizing a $1,750,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and authorizing the issuance of $1,525,000 in bonds or notes to finance the cost of the project, according to the resolution.

The council then voted to introduce a bond ordinance providing for the improvement of Winterstella Park, that would authorize the issuance of $674,750 in bonds or notes to finance the project, with a down payment of $43,250. The borough is utilizing a $174,000 Monmouth County Open Space grant that will fund a portion of the $865,000 project.

According to the ordinance, the project scope includes draining and stormwater management work, playground and field facilities at the park.

The final bond ordinance introduced by the council is about utilizing a $209,528 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation to assist in funding the improvements to First Avenue and Riverside Drive. The bond ordinance seeks to appropriate $1,515,472 in bonds or notes to finance the $1,725,000 improvement project.

According to the ordinance, the improvements will be conducted in the area of the intersections of First Avenue and Whiting Avenue, and First Avenue and Riverside Drive. The scope of improvements include major sanitary improvements, if necessary; construction of roadway for beach access, beachfront and hardscape features and concrete and drainage work.

All three bond ordinances will be voted on for adoption at the council’s next meeting on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Manasquan Borough Hall, located at 201 E. Main St.

