January 28, 1948 – February 3, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Jeanne Maccanico, age 77, on February 3, 2025. Carol passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. Carol now joins her devoted parents, Robert and Teresa Simmons, her beloved in-laws, Randolph Sr. and Raphael Maccanico, and her