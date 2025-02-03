Garret H. Strathearn, 77, of Sea Girt, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2025, NJ, with his daughter, Lauren Holt by his side. He was known to his family and friends as Gary or Pop-Pop.

Gary was born in Paterson, NJ, on November 17, 1947 to Helen (Plavka) and Hobart Strathearn (both deceased).

Remaining