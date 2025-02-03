BRICK TOWNSHIP — Former Brick Township Recreation Director Daniel Santaniello, 46, of Brick Township, was sentenced to a three-year probationary term in connection with his former position after his previously entered guilty plea to theft.

Santaniello was required to resign from his position with Brick Township and forfeit any and all future public employment.

The former recreation director was also previously required to pay full restitution in the amount of approximately $9,260.

Santaniello pled guilty before Judge Guy Ryan on Dec. 10. Judge Ryan was also the sentencing judge.

This charge is the result of a joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad, Brick Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department Internal Affairs Unit, and Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

The investigation revealed that in his position as Director of Recreation, Santaniello was responsible for issuing permits to private organizations for utilizing the township’s recreational facilities, including the township’s various softball fields. Private organizations wishing to utilize the fields were charged fees for their usage.

The investigation further revealed that Santaniello required certain organizations wishing to utilize the township’s fields to pay him directly in cash, rather than issuing checks to the township.

Instead of depositing the cash into the township’s accounts, Santaniello kept the monies for himself. In order to conceal his theft, Santaniello provided the private organizations who paid him in cash with fraudulent permits.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.