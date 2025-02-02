BELMAR —

BELMAR — A structure fire in Belmar Saturday evening resulted in two firefighters and one resident sustaining injuries, police have announced.

According to a press release from the Belmar Police Department issued Sunday morning, members of the police department received a report of a structure fire at a residential home on the 500 block of 14th Avenue at approximately 7:37 p.m. Saturday night.

Belmar Fire Chief Sean Pringle told The Coast Star that firefighters arrived to “heavy flames” after being dispatched for a shed fire in the rear of 515 14th Avenue. A propane tank explosion, expected for use of a gas stove, went off in the original stages of the fire, Chief Pringle said.

“Upon my arrival, we had heavy fire at 515 14th (Avenue) in the rear, it was hitting the second floor through the roof, and we had fire on 513 (14th Avenue) on the side of the house up through the roof too, up into the attic,” he said.

Fire damage was also sustained to two other nearby residential structures, at 517 14th Avenue as well as another home on 15th Avenue, Chief Pringle said.

Chief Pringle said that “initial reports were that everybody was out of the house,” however after sending two firemen into the structures for primary searches, “in 513 (14th Avenue), one of our firefighters made it to the second floor with some heavy fire conditions, located a subject looking for one of his animals.”

“He was a little disoriented, the fireman pulled him out, he did sustain some burns to his left hand and he was treated,” Chief Pringle said.

Chief Pringle said that while Goodwill Hook and Ladder Station 873 Firefighter Matthew Pringle was able to successfully pull the subject out of the structure, the pet ferret was not found.

Two firefighters were injured, one from Belmar Fire Department and one from Spring Lake Heights Fire Department, Chief Pringle said. The firefighter from Spring Lake Heights sustained a shoulder injury and the firefighter from Belmar had debris in his eyes; both were treated for their injuries.

