POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Point Pleasant Borough, and the mayor and council honored the team with a proclamation at Monday night’s meeting.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said during his proclamation, “The Borough of Point Pleasant is grateful to have a number of volunteer organizations helping make our community the best it can be.”

The Point Pleasant CERT is composed of citizens volunteering to give critical support to first aid, police and fire departments during emergencies along with securing sites for said incidents or townwide events.

The mayor said, “These volunteers go through rigorous training covering various issues involving varying levels of disaster support and control.”

For its dedication and continued devotion to Point Pleasant Borough, the mayor and council honored the team with a proclamation and proclaimed Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 to be Point Pleasant Borough CERT Day throughout the town.

Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Steve Gerrity said, “It feels like yesterday that we came up to the council and asked for the CERT team.”

Gerrity remarked that Mayor Sabosik, Councilwoman Toni DePaola and Council President Joe Furmato are the only individuals still on the council who would remember the initial pitch for the CERT team years ago.

“We really appreciate the support we have gotten over the many years they have been in service,” said Gerrity. “From the OEM side, we thank all our citizens who volunteer their services. Thank you.”

