LAVALLETTE — The borough council is set to eliminate construction department fees associated with roofing and siding in order to fall in line with New Jersey uniform construction code.

The council introduced an ordinance to do so at its most recent meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21. A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the Feb. 3 mayor and council meeting.

Currently, the borough’s construction code says that roofing and siding work in most residential zones requires a fee of $75 to be paid to the town, and demolition related to roofing and siding requires a fee of $30 per $1,000.

Under the proposed amendment, this section would be removed from the borough’s code, making the fee obsolete.

Councilwoman Joanne Filippone explained that the ordinance was prompted by the state’s elimination of roofing and siding fees in its uniform construction code. While she said the borough has not charged these fees since the state uniform construction code has changed, they are still on the books in the borough, leading to the proposal of the amendment.

“In our current code, there are two statements allowing the construction department to charge fees for roofing and siding,” said Filippone. “Roofing and siding have been eliminated by the state — quite a while ago. We have not been charging, but we want to make sure we remove those two provisions from our code, so this (ordinance) would take them out.”

The ordinance was introduced in a 5-0 vote by the council. Councilman Robert Lamb was not present.

