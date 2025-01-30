SEA GIRT — The students of Sea Girt Elementary School are hard at work in the classroom, incorporating real life experiences into their daily lessons, and having the opportunity to connect with the broader community.

As part of a seventh-grade art contest in Maureen MacIntosh’s art class, students were asked to design a coffee cup utilizing “negative space, elements of pop art, with a focus on product/commercial design.”

Three students – Chiara Cicerone, who won the contest, Lily Korolik and Indira Zilioli – were recognized for their individual cup designs that were presented during the Sea Girt Board of Education’s monthly meeting held last Thursday night, and awarded a certificate.

Chiara’s cup design will be printed on stickers that will be placed on the sleeves of the first 200 coffee cups served on Friday at Washington Bouvelard’s Shore Pour Specialty Coffee.

All three cup designs will be displayed at Shore Pour beginning on Friday, Jan. 31.

