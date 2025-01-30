SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Borough Council discussed potential celebrations at the town level to honor America’s 250th birthday in 2026, also known as the semiquincentennial.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, co-chair, and Ted Maturo, executive director of MonmouthNJ 250, presented details on the upcoming celebration of America. MonmouthNJ 250 was formed by the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners for the creation of a county-wide celebration for America’s semiquincentennial.

“The semiquincentennial is almost here, we are counting down the days,” Hanlon said. “For those of us who remember the bicentennial, it was such a big, exciting time in our country. I remember having a family parade in our neighborhood, and it was a special time. Now, this other milestone is coming up in America’s history, and the federal government has been planning this for many years already…All of the different states are starting to plan their activities, and the counties and local communities.”

Hanlon spoke on the committee, and how towns are partnering to plan celebrations for the coming year.

“Our county launched a committee, called the MonmouthNJ 250 Committee, to coordinate our county-wide celebration for America’s birthday,” Hanlon said. “We’ve been going to different towns throughout the county and asking for the towns to pass a resolution supporting the celebration and this milestone. I’m happy to say that Spring Lake Heights was one of the first to do so.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.





