WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee met last Wednesday, awarding proclamations to many organizations, promoting police officers and discussing hopes for changes in law at the state level.

Proclamations

The committee first awarded a proclamation to Girl Scout Troop 1227, whose members recently earned their Bronze Award. The Bronze Award is the highest honor for Girl Scout Juniors. The troop completed a Take Action project, collecting nearly 45 pounds of broken crayons from Central Elementary School and local businesses. Through the Crayon Initiative, the crayons were upcycled into new boxes for hospitalized children, benefiting 225 kids. Troop 1227 was celebrated for their efforts at the Girl Scout Award Ceremony.

“This accomplishment highlights the girls’ leadership, teamwork and community impact,” Committeewoman Erin Mangan said.

Up next to be honored by the committee was Emma Foley, a member of Girl Scout Troop 60795, who earned the prestigious Silver Award. The Silver Award is regarded as the highest honor for Girl Scout Cadettes. Foley created a book and YouTube video focused on guiding middle school students to college-aged youth in securing their financial future. Foley completed over 50 hours of research, planning and action on the project.

The committee also honored the Wall Knights 9U Football Team for winning both the 9U NJAYF Championship and the New Jersey State Championship. Led by Head Coach Chris Leddy and assistant coaches Bart Mattaliano, John Carroll, Ed Guenther, Greg Martone, Mike D’Alessio, Ryan Brennan and Johnny Sciarappa, the committee said the young athletes displayed “exceptional skill, teamwork, and dedication.”





