Allyson Marie (Schlenger) Wen, age 49, of Sammamish, WA, passed away peacefully, with her people around her, on November 18th 2024.

She was born on November 24th 1974, in Long Branch, NJ, to Bob and Joann (Dufford) Schlenger. Allyson graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management