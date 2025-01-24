POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Council introduced an ordinance amendment at its Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting that would prohibit all construction on Sundays, as well as prohibit exterior construction east of Ocean Avenue during the summer tourism season.

The borough’s current noise ordinance states that construction “shall not be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays, or between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekends and federal holidays,” except in certain situations.

The proposed amendment states, “No person shall engage in (or allow a person to engage in) any construction activity on a Sunday upon any property located within the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach.”

Additionally, the ordinance states, “No person shall engage in (or allow a person to engage in) any construction activity or construction storage upon any property located east of Ocean Avenue within the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach, during the period from the Saturday preceding Memorial Day through Labor Day each calendar year.”

The proposed ordinance’s text also lays out penalties for violating the newly added Chapter 13, Section 26, saying that anyone who commits a violation “shall be subject to a penalty, for a first offense, of $100. Each day’s continuance of the violation shall constitute a separate and distinct violation.”

It states that a second violation sets a penalty of $500; a third violation, a $1,000 penalty; and each subsequent day’s violation would assess a $2,000 penalty or possible community service or jail time.

“Alternatively, any person who shall violate the terms of this ordinance on a fourth day and any day thereafter, shall be subject to imprisonment for any term not exceeding 90 days or a period of community service not exceeding 90 days,” says the ordinance.

According to the ordinance’s text, “construction” as defined does not include “the use of regular landscaping tools, such as lawn mowers, leaf blowers, grass trimmers, or hand trimming of trees and hedges; scaffolding; painting and sanding by hand, without the use of power sanding or outdoor power washing; or construction, reconstruction and remodeling and repairs where a dwelling or other structure is fully enclosed and the only work remaining to be done consists of exterior painting, interior plastering…decorating and installation of interior fixtures and equipment.”

The ordinance was introduced by a unanimous council vote. A public hearing and final vote on the proposed amendment will be held at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 council meeting.

Mayor Doug Vitale told the public at Tuesday’s meeting that several previous comments from residents at council meetings in 2024 spurred the council to revamp the ordinance with a Sunday construction ban, except in emergencies.

“At the end of last year, we heard some valid concerns from residents about construction going on on Sundays,” Mayor Vitale said. “So, for first reading tonight, we are amending our construction ordinance to say that any construction, unless in an emergency, is prohibited on Sundays.”

The mayor also cited residential concerns as the impetus behind the amendment in the proposed ordinance which would prohibit all exterior construction on properties east of Ocean Avenue between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year.

“We are also, because of some concerns from residents, putting a moratorium in place so that no construction (will be allowed) east of Ocean Avenue from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” he said. “That’s any exterior construction; there’s interior work that can be done.”

