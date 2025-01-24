POINT PLEASANT — The Salt Water Warriors hosted their first town-wide cleanup for the year over the weekend, disposing of trash from all over Point Pleasant Borough.

Areas of service ranged from the parks, Point Pleasant Borough High School and Point Pleasant Borough Recreation Center to roadway jughandles, bridges, waterways and beaches.

The Salt Water Warriors first began in July 2020 and hold monthly cleanups throughout the year to help better the environment of their community, regardless of weather conditions.

The organization was founded by Andrea Berger and Alana Keffer. In a joint statement, they told The Ocean Star, “It was an amazing turnout at our first cleanup of 2025. We never know how many people are going to show up since we don’t require a sign up ahead of time, so it was exciting to have 25 volunteers of all ages which included 13 first-timers.”

“We started this group in 2020 as a way to give back to our community by keeping the waterways and beaches clean. We continue to do that whether there’s 5 or 25 volunteers. Something unique about our group is that we host cleanups each month, in all different weather conditions,” they said.

Weather does not deter the group from collecting trash, as the Warriors show up during heat waves, wind, snow or drizzles. Berger said, “They choose to take time out of their weekend and partner with friends, family, pets and strangers to simply clean our community.”

She further said, “We are so lucky to have the support of Divi Tree and Round Dough With A Hole, our incredible sponsors that make it possible for us to buy supplies and join environmental events in the area.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.