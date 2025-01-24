POINT PLEASANT BEACH — While the federal holiday Monday meant many Americans had off from school and work, the ladies of the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant were busy collecting, packing and delivering donations during their annual in-service day.

The club collected donations for numerous local and regional charities, including St. Gregory’s Pantry, the shoe charity Soles4Souls, Point Pleasant Borough-based Panthers, Let’s Eat and the Center for Family Services.

Jean Blaha, president of the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant, told The Ocean Star that, in addition to the local charity angle, the club was also focused on contributing to the state special project of donation for the Center for Family Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing social services. This project involved a drive collecting backpacks for teens, which were also filled with essentials like toiletries.

“In honor of Martin Luther King Day, the women’s clubs have always done a day of service statewide,” she said. “What we’re doing here today is collecting backpacks, some toiletries — that was our state project (for Center for Family Services). That goes mainly to helping teenagers who are either homeless or their housing situation is unsustainable.”

According to Blaha as of Monday afternoon, the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant has gathered 65 toiletry-filled backpacks and 46 sleeping bags for teenagers with the Center for Family Services.

“Our club took it upon themselves to support other organizations locally,” said Blaha, “so we’re collecting food for Panthers, Let’s Eat, which helps families in Point Borough. We’re facing some local food insecurity too, so we also collected for St. Gregory’s.”

She said that the club had collected 532 items on Monday for Panthers, Let’s Eat, including 35 packages of pasta and sauce, more than 40 boxes of macaroni and cheese or noodles and 31 boxes of granola and fruit bars.

