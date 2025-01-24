LAVALLETTE — In an attempt to stem the tide of rising energy capacity charges imposed on the Borough of Lavallette by grid operators, the council introduced an ordinance that would mandate the setting of an annual capacity charge to be added to residential electric bills.

Specifically, the ordinance would amend the borough’s electrical standards code by adding a clause stating that, “to account for the uncertainty and annual fluctuations in capacity charges imposed on the Borough of Lavallette, the governing body shall set the capacity adjustment charge each year by resolution.”

A capacity charge is a fee ensuring the power grid has enough capacity to meet demand during peak hours. No specific number for the capacity charge increase has been decided upon yet.

If adopted, the amendment would require the council to pass a resolution by March 15 of each year, with the change starting in the May billing cycle each year.

The ordinance was introduced by a 5-0 vote. Councilman Robert Lamb was not present at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Mayor Walter LaCicero said that, despite the tentative addition of a capacity adjustment charge to electric bills in the borough, Lavallette residents still may expect to pay less for their electric utility than customers of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L).

“Bottom line, Lavallette’s electric rates will be lower than JCP&L electric rates, which would be the alternative,” he said. “And as far as I’m concerned, the service that the residents get here from our electric department — you can’t put a price tag on that…So, in spite of the increasing costs, it’s still a better deal than you could get anywhere else.”

Councilman Jim Borowski said that the impending capacity charge stems from a large jump in the prices seen at a recent annual capacity auction for the wider regional power grid.

“The three major components of our electric costs for the wholesale bulk power are the energy itself, the transmission cost and the capacity charge,” said Borowski. “Unfortunately, the capacity auction goes off every July for the entire PJM footprint. And, last July, this auction came in at numbers never seen before; they actually tripled.”

PJM Interconnection is a regional transmission organization, an electric operations company which manages a large multi-state power grid including New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio as well as parts of several other states.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

