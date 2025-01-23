AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-By-The-Sea Library has been bustling with plans for new and engaging activities and programs for children and adults.

In conjunction with the library, Tedi Pascarella, historian and co-owner of Avon’s Grace and Purl yarn shop, visited the Marina Building on Main Street for a 20-minute presentation on the history of knitting for patrons.

The program, “Sip and Knit,” attracted a large turnout of 40 people who enjoyed learning, engaging and socializing.

“It was a great turnout. There were people from Avon, but there were people from all over Monmouth County,” said Sheila Watson, Avon-By-The-Sea Library Director. “Some even traveled from Allentown, the western-most point in Monmouth County, just to come.”

“Tedi’s got this really great background in world history,” said Watson. “She gave this really interesting presentation on how knitting started, the evolution of knitting, what kinds of wool there are, what types of animals produce the wool that they have.”

After the talk, attendees enjoyed working on their own individual knitting projects that they brought and collaborated with others over pizza, drinks and snacks.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.