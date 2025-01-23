MANASQUAN — Mayor Mike Mangan administered the oath of office to two police officers at the council’s Jan. 21 meeting, in front of an enthusiastic audience in borough hall.

Keith Stopera, who began his service with the Manasquan Police Department in July 2003, was promoted to lieutenant. Stopera was joined by his wife and three children, as Mangan administered the oath of office to the newly promoted officer.

Throughout his more than 20-year career with the Manasquan Police Department, Stopera, who was promoted to sergeant in 2018, has served as the coordinator of the Not Even Once program and served as the lead instructor for DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) programs from 2003 to 2021.

“Lieutenant Stopera is well known and liked throughout the community. He is regarded as dependable and trustworthy and has always displayed a high level of integrity throughout his career,” said the introduction written by Chief Greg Restivo and the public safety committee.

As lieutenant, Stopera’s new duties include but are not limited to ALPR coordinator, body-camera reviewer, schedule creator and Manasquan class I and II officers liaison.

Following the passage of the promotion resolution, Mangan said, “Keith is an officer who defines what community policing is about… Keith goes into these schools, the impact he has had on this community, I can tell you firsthand from my own children and the children across generations, the impact that you’ve had on those kids is something that will last a lifetime.”

According to the resolution, Stopera will be making an annual pensionable salary of $163,227 in his new role as lieutenant.

Next, the mayor welcomed Manasquan Police Department’s eighteenth and newest officer Michael Guzman. Guzman was joined by his brother and father as Mangan administered the oath of office while friends and family of Manasquan’s newest patrolman observed the proceedings.

Guzman began his career in law enforcement with the Spring Lake Police Department as a class I officer and dispatcher from 2021 to 2024. Guzman attended and graduated from the Monmouth County Police Academy in June 2023 and began work as a class II officer.

According to the resolution that authorized the hiring of Guzman, he will be receiving an annual pensionable salary of $36,884.

“He was hired after an extensive background check and thorough interview process. His selection was over numerous other candidates because of his past work experience, high quality answers, good communication skills and high remarks in regard to his past employers. We think he will be a fine addition to the Manasquan Police Department and we look forward to working with him,” said the introduction written by Restivo and the public safety committee.

The next Manasquan Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. in Manasquan Borough Hall, located at 201 East Main St.

