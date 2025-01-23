LAKE COMO — The borough mayor and council, at its Jan. 21 meeting, approved a resolution adopting the state’s calculation of the borough’s Fourth Round present and prospective need for affordable housing obligations.

The report, received by the borough from the state’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), has determined the borough’s present need obligation to be 11 affordable units and its prospective need obligation to be 19 affordable units.

“This is the first time Lake Como has received any numbers from the DCA, that being the Fourth Round of the Fair Housing Act,” Mayor Kevin Higgins said. “To sum it up – we’ve gotten numbers, we are accepting those numbers and we will have our professionals work out a plan over the next few months on how we will meet those numbers.”

“The borough has determined that its present and prospective need obligations of 11 units and 19 units, respectively, as calculated in the report, are accurate and adopts these calculations as the determination of its Fourth Round affordable housing obligation,” the resolution states.

The resolution continues that the borough reserves the right to “adjust the number based on one or any of the following: a windshield survey, vacant land assessment, durational adjustments, variations in the Land Capacity Factor, and/or regional planning inputs” as well as the right to revoke the resolution in the event of a successful legal challenge.

Further, the resolution states that the borough authorizes its professionals to file a declaratory judgement action with the program no later than 48 hours following the adoption of the resolution, in accordance with the requirements of the statute.

Borough Attorney Marguerite Schaffer said, “Those numbers were provided by DCA based on their analysis of the reasonable need and the statewide need, and then they decide based on the location of the community what our piece of that need is…but our professionals, our engineer and our planner, have indicated that they could put together a plan that makes sense and it’s going to be less intrusive than it would be if we don’t do this.”

