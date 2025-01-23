WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education met Tuesday to fill a vacancy by adding a new member to the board, as well as to present educators and staff as the Governor’s Educators and Educational Services Professionals of the Year Award recipients.

New member appointed to board

The board conducted interviews prior to the public session of the meeting, in order to fill a currently vacant spot on the board following the resignation of Pamela Shimko at the end of 2024. Applicants were asked about the role of a board of education member, strengths they could bring to the district, what problems they see facing schools today, areas of strengths and weaknesses in the district and what success for the district looks like to them. Four people were interviewed and Cody Smith was selected for the role. The interviews were livestreamed.

Smith, in his interview, said he was born and raised in Wall Township, and attended Old Mill Elementary, Wall Intermediate School and the high school. Smith recently retired from law enforcement, and says he is still interested in serving his community since his retirement.

“The role of a board member is to be a voice and a mentor for students, to be there for personnel and curriculum and just be involved in education for the students of the district,” Smith said.

