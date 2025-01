Thomas J. (Buddy) Ort, 93, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with dementia.

Born on June 14, 1931, in Bayonne, NJ, Tom proudly served his country as an Active Duty Medic in the United States Navy Medical Department from 1952 to 1954, earning recognition as