NEPTUNE, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center is now providing patients with a new therapy called pharyngeal electrical stimulation, or PES, which is delivered via the Phagenyx Neurostimulation System. Phagenyx helps patients with dysphagia, a common condition following stroke, regain their swallowing function, and ability to eat and drink. The academic medical center is the first in New Jersey, and northeast United States, to provide this therapy.

Kevin Westpy of Howell, recently suffered a stroke. He received life-saving, emergency care at the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center; Monmouth & Ocean counties’ New Jersey Department of Health licensed, and Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Unfortunately, Kevin lost his ability to swallow as a result of the stroke. “I’m very pleased to receive this new therapy to regain my swallowing function from the experts at Jersey Shore, rather than having to travel far from home to receive the therapy,” said Westpy.

“Every year, 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke, making it the second leading cause of cardiovascular death. Stroke survivors can suffer a range of neurological deficits, including the loss of the ability to swallow,” said Sanskriti Mishra, M.D., director of the comprehensive stroke center, Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC).

“Contemporary data suggests up to 80 percent of stroke survivors suffer severe dysphagia. Supportive efforts include intubation, tube feeding, and often surgical implantation of a feeding tube in the patient’s abdomen, called a PEG,” said Henry Park, M.D., medical director, Neuro ICU. “Dysphagia is a significant source of morbidity (an unhealthy condition), extended ICU stay, and death.”

“Traditional treatments include throat exercise and ingesting ice chips, with little meaningful, advanced technology available to help restore swallowing directly at the neurological, brain level,” said Charles Warwick, APN, manager, Advanced Practice Providers, Neuro ICU.

Phagenyx PES therapy works by inserting a specialized catheter with built-in electrodes through the nose to provide small electrical pulses to stimulate critical sensory nerves within the throat (pharynx). “This is shown to reestablish communication between these nerves and the brain,” said Shabbar F. Danish, M.D., FAANS, chair of Neurosurgery, Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at JSUMC. “The treatment lasts for ten minutes a day for at least three, and up to six days. The therapy is carried out by speech pathologists based on their assessment, and is another important tool they use to help patients regain swallowing function.”

Untreated dysphagia presents a clear deficit to quality of life, increases risk of aspiration pneumonia (lung infection when saliva, gastric juices, and/or food enter the lungs) and surgical site infections, which in severe cases can lead to septic shock and death. “These patients often are readmitted to a hospital for emergency care within 30 days of their stroke,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, JSUMC. “I’m grateful we are now able to provide this advanced therapy to not only improve our patients’ quality of life, but also prevent readmission to our academic medical center.”

Since 2013, the Phagenyx system has become widely adopted in Europe and U.K. with more than 4,000 patients treated commercially, and is an important part of comprehensive stroke care guidelines. It consists of an energy base station and neuro stimulation catheter. The catheter houses two bipolar electrodes that deliver mild electric stimulation to the pharyngeal nerves at the back of the throat to jump start and mobilize swallowing areas of the brain. The catheter is positioned in the patient’s nose and follows natural anatomical paths to the throat and down to the stomach. The catheter also features a secondary function to deliver liquid nutrition while in place, if needed.

“Providing this new, advanced therapy is another way our academic medical center is transforming neurological care for our community,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at JSUMC has received annual Neurosciences Excellence and Cranial Neurosurgery Awards from Healthgrades, recognizing exemplary patient care, since 2020. JSUMC is also recognized as a high performing hospital for stroke care by U.S. News & World Report, 2024-25, and with the Get with the Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus achievement from the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association.

Additional Hackensack Meridian medical centers may also provide this therapy in the future. For information about HMH’s neuroscience services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org/en/services/neurosciences, or for a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN JERSEY SHORE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is a not-for-profit teaching hospital and the only Level I Adult and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Monmouth and Ocean counties. It is home to K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. With more than 1,300 physicians and dental staff in 60 specialty areas, the academic medical center’s team provides high-quality care in a patient-centered, environmentally-friendly setting.

Jersey Shore’s clinical research program and longstanding commitment to medical education is evident through affiliations with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and St. George’s University School of Medicine. With more than 190 residents and fellows in 19 accredited programs, Jersey Shore advances medical knowledge, trains future physicians and provides the community access to promising medical breakthroughs and clinical trials. The medical center is the first in New Jersey to have implanted a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker and the Micra Transcatheter Pacing System; the world’s smallest pacemaker, and is one of the elite facilities in Monmouth and Ocean counties to perform robotic-assisted, minimally invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery and Transcarotid Arterial Revascularization. In recent years, Jersey Shore launched a Movement Disorder Program, Neuro-Oncology Program, and opened the Dr. Robert H. Harris Neuroscience Treatment center — a centralized entry point for patients to access a complete array of neuroscience services. The Center for Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery provides the most advanced treatment options to help restore function in patients from around the world who have suffered from stroke, neuropathy, brachial plexus injuries, diaphragm paralysis and other conditions.

Jersey Shore’s HOPE Tower is a 10-story medical office building providing a healing outpatient experience with advanced treatment, imaging and lab services, specialty physician offices and a cancer center. The cancer center features a range of leading-edge treatment options, including surgical specialties, medical oncology, Cardio-Oncology Program, and the most advanced radiation therapy and minimally invasive interventional therapies. Hackensack University Medical Center’s Organ Transplantation Division provides transplantation services and Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center provides a bone marrow transplant program and nationally recognized blood cancers program.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Top 10 hospital in New Jersey for 11 consecutive years, including #4 in N.J., #35 in the nation in Obstetrics & Gynecology services, and high-performing in 15 specialties, procedures/conditions for 2024-25. Jersey Shore also received seven consecutive ‘A’ grades for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. U.S. News & World Report has ranked K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, with Hackensack Meridian Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, as the #1 Children’s Hospital in N.J. for three consecutive years, and nationally ranked in Pediatric Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Cancer and Urology.

Healthgrades recognizes Jersey Shore as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals (2021-2024), 50 Best for Cardiac Surgery (2024), 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care (2021-2024), 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care (2022-2024), 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care (2023-2024), and with Excellence Awards in Patient Safety (2024), Neurosciences (2021-2024), Bariatric Surgery (2021-2024), Critical Care (2023-2024) and Cranial Neurosurgery (2022-2024). For information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children’s hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2024-25. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in eight specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org.