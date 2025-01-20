BRICK TOWNSHIP — Harry Bray Jr., 37, of Manchester, has been sentenced to 18 years in New Jersey State Prison for attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred in Brick Township which resulted in serious bodily injuries to a female victim, according to a release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

According to the release, this sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, meaning that Bray will be required to serve at least 85% of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility.

Sentencing was by Judge Kenneth T. Palmer and Bray had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted murder before Judge Palmer on Nov. 12, 2024.

On Jan. 5, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., an officer from the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine area check off of Cherry Quay Road when the officer observed a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot area.

Upon further examination, the officer found a female victim on the ground near the vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The female was transported to a local area hospital, where she was treated for serious bodily injuries.

She was later transported to a rehabilitation facility and is currently at home recovering.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that Bray was responsible for the victim’s injuries.

Later in the evening on Jan. 5, 2023, Bray was taken into custody without incident in Manchester Township by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Brick Township Police Department.

Bray was thereafter transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been lodged since that date.

