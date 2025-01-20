WALL TOWNSHIP — Early Monday morning, at 4:44 am, Wall Township Police responded to a reported burglary in progress at a residence on Baileys Corner Road. The caller reported that three masked individuals forcibly entered the home and subsequently fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle heading west on Allaire Road towards State Highway 34. Police are currently investigating to identify the suspects, according to a Wall Township Police Department press release.

Patrol units quickly located a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows traveling westbound on Allaire Road. As the vehicle entered the traffic circle at Highway 34 and continued north on the Garden State Parkway (GSP), patrol officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop and fled northbound on the GSP. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was ultimately ended, according to police.

At the residence, officers made contact with the homeowner, who reported that three suspects had broken into the home by forcing open a rear window. The suspects stole car keys from a counter inside the home; however, they were unsuccessful at removing the vehicle from the property before the homeowner contacted police. Home surveillance footage confirmed the account of the victim, according to the release.

The Wall Township Police Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation and working to identify the suspects. It is believed that the actor(s) were in the area prior to 4:44 am on Jan. 20.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Wall Township Police Department at (732) 449-4500.

