Manasquan resident Amanda Brown, Ph.D. has contributed to a unique historical project — a six-part mini-series podcast that includes an immersive augmented reality (AR) app — entitled “Day of Days.”

The project recounts a chance meeting between Marking Luther King, Jr. and the Black mystic, Howard Thurman, as King was recovering from a near-fatal stabbing in Harlem in 1958. That meeting brought King face-to-face with the demons that had been pursuing him since the Montgomery bus boycotts and revolutionized his approach to the fledgling Civil Rights Movement. Their meandering 3-hour conversation ultimately transformed King’s approach to the Civil Rights movement.

Dr. Brown, who is a writer, educator and historian, contributed to the historical content of the “Day of Days” project as Dramaturg and historical advisor. Brown has previously published, “The Fellowship Church: Howard Thurman and the Twentieth-Century Religious Left” and has studied Thurman extensively.

Dr. Brown notes that while there is a lot of drama and action in the podcast, it’s unique in how it “invites audiences to grapple with high-level ideas about social justice, movement making, and the fundamental responsibility human beings have to one another.”

“Day of Days” is a dramatic interpretation of a conversation there is no transcript of, but one that was researched and developed with all the discipline and rigor of scholarly work. The show is directed and scored by Peabody Award winner Jonathan Mitchell (“The Truth” podcast) and was written by Prof. Darren Canady, winner of the American Theatre Critics Association Award. The series stars Obie Award winner Billy Eugene Jones as Howard Thurman and was created by Michael Epstein.

The project’s podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts and its free AR apps can be downloaded from www.dayofdayspodcast.com.

“Day of Days” is produced by San Francisco-based interactive storytelling studio Walking Cinema, that for over two decades has been developing cross-platform documentary projects. “Day of Days” is funded by a National Endowment for the Humanities “Digital Projects the Public” grant. The grant brings together academics and digital storytellers to create new experiences of American history and our shared heritage.