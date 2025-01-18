MERCER COUNTY – A bid by 26 New Jersey towns to pause new affordable housing obligations, including Wall Township, was denied by Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy on Jan. 2 with a new hearing for the plaintiffs to show cause now set for Jan. 23.

The lawsuit, presented by attorney Michael L. Collins, Esq. representing the municipalities, claims that New Jersey’s 2025-2034 “Fourth Round” period of affordable housing obligations signed into law in March 2024 by Gov. Phil Murphy, “imposes affordable housing obligations inconsistent with what was ever intended or mandated by our courts under the Mount Laurel doctrine, and therefore the Law exceeds the requirements of the General Welfare Clause,” according to the Jan. 13 fifth amended complaint.

Specifically, the municipalities as plaintiffs originally requested in an Oct. 29, 2024 filing a stay on the fourth-round obligation deadline of Jan. 31, claiming that the act exceeds the Mount Laurel constitutional obligation, imposes unfunded local mandates on the municipalities in violation of the New Jersey Constitution, violates the General Welfare clause, along with many other specified claims.

Judge Lougy’s decision from Jan. 2 reads that the plaintiffs “fail to establish irreparable harm, an essential and necessary component of an application for injunctive relief”, and that they “face the highest burden in challenging the validity of a legislative enactment…they fail to overcome the burden of demonstrating a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits,” and that “the public interest and balancing of the equities overwhelmingly favor Defendants.” The decision also read, “Plaintiffs ask this Court to stay not only the statute but the underlying constitutional obligation. Their order to show cause asks the Court to stay the Fourth Round. This Court finds no basis to do so.”

In a release from Jan. 14 by Local Leaders for Responsible Planning (LLRP) led by Montvale Mayor Michael Ghassali, the coalition announced a new request for stay hearing with Judge Lougy set for Jan. 23., citing that “municipalities are being forced to act upon flawed rulemaking by the Administrative Director of the Courts (ADC) and Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (HMFA) without any notice or comment.”

LLRP also claims in the release that the HMFA “issued nearly 200 pages of rules for the Fourth Round without any notice and comment whatsoever,” and that they “held roundtable events with ‘housing advocacy organizations’ over a six-month period, yet they did not give any New Jersey municipality an opportunity to even review or comment on them.”

The hearing with Judge Lougy is set for Jan. 23 , where the plaintiffs’ order to show cause, and opposition thereto, will be heard.

Background

Wall Township passed a resolution in November of 2024 allowing the municipality to enter into litigation along with the 25 other New Jersey towns led by the Borough of Montvale, against the state and multiple other defendants regarding the fourth round of affordable housing obligations. These defendants include the Affordable Housing Dispute Resolution Program, the Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency and the Fair Share Housing Center, along with Glenn A. Grant as acting Administrative Director of the Courts.