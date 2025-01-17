POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce named Monetti Custom Homes, on Bridge Avenue, as the 2024 winner of the Most Festive Business award.

The annual event sponsored by the chamber is designed to get the business community into the holiday spirit. Many businesses decorate both the inside and outside of their establishments.

Members of the chamber drive throughout the town in December to see all the brightly decorated businesses, eventually having to narrow them down to one winner.

Barbara Fritz, executive director of the chamber, said, “This is just another way to do something engaging and a little more fun while giving back to a chamber member who wins the competition.”

“Some of these businesses did amazing this year,” said Fritz, naming among them Charlie’s in Bay Head and Top That Donuts in Point Beach.

Matt Kryszckowski, project coordinator of Monetti, told The Ocean Star, “It’s an incredible honor to be named the Most Festive Business by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. Our building certainly represents that Old World feel in a small town. Our inspiration came from our core value of delivering the best possible product to our clients, bringing creativity, passion and joy into everything we do. Thank you for recognizing our efforts.”

